Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

BV Dogs Strategy

bviteritti

Letzter Login: 03.01.2023

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
+0,2 %
seit 25.12.2022
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
0,0 %
Max Verlust
0,52
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio

Details
Kalkulatorische Kurse

Verkauf

Kauf

in CHF

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

15 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
9 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
CHF 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

CHF 100

Merkmale

News

Handelsidee

This Wikifolio follows the Dogs of the Dow philosophy, but will invest in 10 stocks that I select in the USA, the UK and Europe. The account will be rebalanced every year and the stock may be replaced with the new Dogs.

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF00BVDOGS

Erstellungsdatum

25.12.2022

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

99,9

Anlageuniversum

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

Invest Only In The Best!

Patrick Kranz

+12,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Nachhaltigkeit Wasser

Marcus Hindenberger

+17,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Special Situations long/short

Christian Scheid

+23,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

It´s the brand stupid!

Philipp Haas

+10,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

MPINVEST_Globale Trends

Martin Pfordt

+6,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Spezielles & Substanz

Manfred Gellink

+15,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

BaumbergMomentum

Uwe Jaennert

+16,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Healthcare Demography

Arne Briest

+17,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Global Champions

Christian Thiel

+11,4 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr