ERIGON Composite
Performance
-2,9 %seit 11.02.2022
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-2,9 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,75×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 14.02.2022 um 16:57US90184L1026Kurs EUR 32,030 1,2 %
Wertpapierverkauf 14.02.2022 um 16:56US24703L2025Kurs EUR 52,080 0,5 %
Handelsidee
ERIGON stands for:
Exchange currencies (FX) and ETFs
Renewable resources sector
Indexes/Indices Futures
Geological resources sector
Other shares and instruments
New-Age digital companies sector
The combination and composites of these sectors and industries is making this portfolio very attractive and prone to growth and stability in the future.
The selection of the instruments that will be composites of the portfolio is done thoroughly with methods such as, Fundamental analysis (from financial health of the company to positioning on the market, and influence form the market trends and the Geo-Politics of the surrounding area where the company or the instrument operates and it is influenced by).
On this we add technical analysis such as The Theory of Cube, based on the fibonacci levels and sequence, Moving average reading and analysis, MACD reading and analysis, Volume reading and analysis. Calculation of the HC Analytix formula and levels for support and resitance.
The assessment at the end is based for the growth potential, stability and future innovations of the companies, and the stability and ROI of the instruments available for trading. Looking on the long term and minimze the risk for long term growth. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF00ERIGON
Erstellungsdatum
|11.02.2022
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse