ERIGON Composite

TheTradeAcademy

Performance

  • -2,9 %
    seit 11.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,75×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

ERIGON stands for:
Exchange currencies (FX) and ETFs
Renewable resources sector
Indexes/Indices Futures
Geological resources sector
Other shares and instruments
New-Age digital companies sector

The combination and composites of these sectors and industries is making this portfolio very attractive and prone to growth and stability in the future.

The selection of the instruments that will be composites of the portfolio is done thoroughly with methods such as, Fundamental analysis (from financial health of the company to positioning on the market, and influence form the market trends and the Geo-Politics of the surrounding area where the company or the instrument operates and it is influenced by).

On this we add technical analysis such as The Theory of Cube, based on the fibonacci levels and sequence, Moving average reading and analysis, MACD reading and analysis, Volume reading and analysis. Calculation of the HC Analytix formula and levels for support and resitance.

The assessment at the end is based for the growth potential, stability and future innovations of the companies, and the stability and ROI of the instruments available for trading. Looking on the long term and minimze the risk for long term growth. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00ERIGON
Erstellungsdatum
11.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Anlageuniversum

Trader

TheTradeAcademy
Mitglied seit 11.02.2022
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

