Hedged Opportunities

manoire

Performance

  • +9,1 %
    seit 21.01.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko

  • -3,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,66×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Hedged Opportunities.

The One. This Portfolio is built up like my own, holdings can include Equities, Commodity ETFs, Bonds and Cash.

The Concept: risk-reward optimization - value and growth, hedged.

The goal is to build up/protect wealth, no matter what time or cycle we're in.

Further information in the comments.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00HDGOPS
Erstellungsdatum
21.01.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
109,1

Regeln

Anlageuniversum

Trader

manoire
Mitglied seit 27.07.2018
