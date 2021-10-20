Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

International Momentum Trading

GabrielleTradin

Performance

  • +1,9 %
    seit 14.10.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,8 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,55×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Short term (1/7 days) momentum trading of international stocks.
Mainly US and EU stocks with mean regression and blow off momentum patterns with high profitability ratios.
High ratio of profitable trades + small losses = good returns. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF00MOMOTR
Erstellungsdatum
14.10.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,9

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

GabrielleTradin
Mitglied seit 17.09.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios