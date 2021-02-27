NA and EU Value growth mix
Letzter Login: 27.02.2021
Performance
-
+1,5 %seit 21.02.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-2,1 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,43×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 22.02.2021 um 11:41US02209S1033Kurs EUR 36,150 10,9 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 22.02.2021 um 11:38US7561091049Kurs EUR 50,140 7,5 %
Handelsidee
The Goal is to Trade US and EU value or growth companys to beat the maket.
The portfolio will primarly hold EU and US stocks but options can be considered in very few edge cases to increase the portfolio gain.
Another primary goal is a yearly return of 8-9%. Most stocks will be hold for longer periods of time, except in a few case were faster trading maybe required.
The core of the strategy is to buy good companys for periodes of time and sell them when they are overprice or theres a change in the intrinsic value of a company. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00NAEUVG
|
Erstellungsdatum
|21.02.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|101,1
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 21.02.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse