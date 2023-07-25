European Online Retail

This fund will focus on companies within the (European) online shopping space. These companies are changing to a new finance environment which is focusing more on profit than growth. We believe this transition will offer interesting returns and this fund will explore this industry. We will only trade in European companies as US and Far East companies have sufficient exposure. Companies supporting online shopping (e.g. payment providers) will also be included in the investment universe. The fund will only use long instruments and may also go 100% cash if deemed necessary.