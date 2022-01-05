Trend-following EU - US

Handelsidee

Hi,

On this wikifolio, I invest on small, medium and big caps.

As a french, I mostly follow french companies, a bit of European companies and some US companies.

I invest on companies which are in a solid uptrend with good fundamentals. I want to minimize the drawdown while offering good performance.

Thank you for trusting me as a manager of your money !

