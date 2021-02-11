Trendinvest Diversity

Handelsidee

The basic aim of this wikifolio is to spread the investment in a broad international and technological spectrum. For this there are no limitation to get the most of the chances on the financial market.



The wikifolio shall be managed actively and will be driven forward by fundamental and chart technically trend strategy. Investment shall be done in shares with a positive trend or shares in a good position for breakout - the holding positions shall be short-, mid- and long-term to equal parts.



