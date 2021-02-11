Trendinvest Diversity
Performance
-
+35,2 %seit 16.12.2020
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-6,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,05×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 10.02.2021 um 17:01DE000A11QW68Kurs EUR 4,500 3,2 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 10.02.2021 um 16:49DE000A11QW68Kurs EUR 4,480 3,2 %
Handelsidee
The basic aim of this wikifolio is to spread the investment in a broad international and technological spectrum. For this there are no limitation to get the most of the chances on the financial market.
The wikifolio shall be managed actively and will be driven forward by fundamental and chart technically trend strategy. Investment shall be done in shares with a positive trend or shares in a good position for breakout - the holding positions shall be short-, mid- and long-term to equal parts.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF00TREDIV
|
Erstellungsdatum
|16.12.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|132,7
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 16.12.2020
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse