Koester Buy and Hold
Letzter Login: 02.02.2022
Performance
-
-0,3 %seit 02.02.2022
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,19×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioKommentar 02.02.2022 um 20:23
-
Wertpapierkauf 02.02.2022 um 20:17US09523Q2003Kurs EUR 6,885 3,4 %
-
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
This is not a trading portfolio, but a buy and hold portfolio.
Here stocks are not primarily seen as speculative objects, but as investments in companies.
Whether a company is good or bad is judged by fundamental analysis as well as qualitative company analysis.
I am particularly on the hunt for fast-growers, i.e. stocks with a multiplication potential.
However, to minimize risk associated with a pure fast-growers portfolio, investments are also made in classic value stocks or stocks with a large moat, as well as precious metals.
- Michel Köster mehr anzeigen
Here stocks are not primarily seen as speculative objects, but as investments in companies.
Whether a company is good or bad is judged by fundamental analysis as well as qualitative company analysis.
I am particularly on the hunt for fast-growers, i.e. stocks with a multiplication potential.
However, to minimize risk associated with a pure fast-growers portfolio, investments are also made in classic value stocks or stocks with a large moat, as well as precious metals.
- Michel Köster mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WF0KOESTER
|
Erstellungsdatum
|02.02.2022
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 19.01.2022