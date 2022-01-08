ML SnP 500 stocks long

Handelsidee

This is a fully systematic, Machine Learning based, certificate, that holds a 20 title subportfolio of the S&P 500.



It is a long only, equal weighted portfolio with weekly rebalancing.



The rebalancing is made according to Aisot Technologies' proprietary, Machine Learning based, forecasting engine. Inputs can come from prices, volumes, some technical indicators and alternative data. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.