Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

22nd Trash Play

Michael Mayrhans
22ndMichael

Performance

  • -1,3 %
    seit 10.12.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -2,2 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,62×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Now this is a fun one. I took the up to 3 of the worst performing stocks of the 30 best performing wikifolios. The question is now why.

Idea:
Most institutional investors let their portfolio managers design portfolios which are backtested. In the backtest, the portfolios always outperformed the MSCI World/Nasdaq etc. The funny thing is that everytime these portfolios launch, they underperform. The idea here is: A future reversed backtest portfolio of the worst performing stocks of the most successful wiki portfolios. I don't know how this will work out but we'll see. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF22NDFUN1
Erstellungsdatum
10.12.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

22ndMichael
Michael Mayrhans
Mitglied seit 23.03.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios