22nd Trash Play

Handelsidee

Now this is a fun one. I took the up to 3 of the worst performing stocks of the 30 best performing wikifolios. The question is now why.



Idea:

Most institutional investors let their portfolio managers design portfolios which are backtested. In the backtest, the portfolios always outperformed the MSCI World/Nasdaq etc. The funny thing is that everytime these portfolios launch, they underperform. The idea here is: A future reversed backtest portfolio of the worst performing stocks of the most successful wiki portfolios. I don't know how this will work out but we'll see. mehr anzeigen

