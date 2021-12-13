22nd Trash Play
Performance
-1,3 %seit 10.12.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-2,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,62×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 10.12.2021 um 14:49DE000A28M8D0Kurs EUR 24,362 2,8 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Now this is a fun one. I took the up to 3 of the worst performing stocks of the 30 best performing wikifolios. The question is now why.
Idea:
Most institutional investors let their portfolio managers design portfolios which are backtested. In the backtest, the portfolios always outperformed the MSCI World/Nasdaq etc. The funny thing is that everytime these portfolios launch, they underperform. The idea here is: A future reversed backtest portfolio of the worst performing stocks of the most successful wiki portfolios. I don't know how this will work out but we'll see. mehr anzeigen
Idea:
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF22NDFUN1
Erstellungsdatum
|10.12.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Michael Mayrhans
Mitglied seit 23.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse