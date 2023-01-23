Tiny titans
In his 2006 book, Predicting the Markets of Tomorrow, James O’Shaughnessy unveils Tiny Titans - a micro cap strategy that includes both a value component and a momentum component. It is an aggressive yet simple investing strategy with published results. Even better, it requires minimal data. In previous books, O’Shaughnessy avoided micro cap strategies but developed this one for the following reasons: Micro-cap stocks have little or no analyst coverage so are often overlooked or ignored Micro-cap stocks have low correlation with the S&P (0.66) so they can be included in a diversified investment strategy If you are interested in micro cap stocks, Tiny Titans requires minimal data for screening and has a published historical performance.
