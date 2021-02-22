Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Futuremark - Biotechs

Lukasogier

Performance

  • -7,6 %
    seit 15.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -9,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,82×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

In order for you to achieve the maximum return in the field of biology and biotechnology, companies are evaluated according to a specially developed scoring system, which is also used in my other wikifolios but is now even better adapted to this wikifolio through adjustments regarding the field of biology. A maximum of 45 points can be achieved in the scoring process, which is composed of fundamental data as well as forecasts and the general business model.
The individual company stocks are selected on a long-term basis of more than 2 years, since a large part of the companies will profit in the long term.

In this wikifolio up to 25 stocks will be included, which are related to biotechnology and profit from the trend.
mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFBI0TECHS
Erstellungsdatum
15.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

Lukasogier
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios