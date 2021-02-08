Alle wikifolios
European Battery Innovation

Klabauter64
Manuel Bauer
Klabauter64

Performance

  • -0,6 %
    seit 28.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,82×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The portfolio is to focus on the shares of companies supported by the European Commission through the European Battery Innovation Program. In my view, these stocks offer a unique opportunity to participate in European high technology. The objective is a long-term investment. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WFEUROPE50
Erstellungsdatum
28.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Klabauter64
Manuel Bauer
Mitglied seit 05.10.2014
