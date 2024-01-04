Semiconductor Selection

The semiconductor business is sometimes not so well known. However, semiconductors are becoming increasingly important. In recent years, its performance has exceeded that of Nasday-100. Even Microsofr wants to produce semiconductors itself in the future. BOSCH is also investing heavily in semiconductor production. In times of artificial intelligence and autonomous driving, this is a logical strategy. Semiconductors are everywhere: refrigerators, smartsphone and computers. Increasingly in cars. Cloud applöications and AI are not possible without high-perfoprmance processors. Semiconductors keep the world running. There is real money to be made with these small chips. However the business is highly cyclical. So the semiconductor industry is not without risk. Based on P/E forecasts and volatility stocks are selected. Maximum weight of one stock is 10% at the time of buy. Balancing and exchange for stocks if this seems necessary.