Long-term leaders
Letzter Login: 08.02.2021
Performance
-
+10,7 %seit 19.01.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-6,8 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,00×Risiko-Faktor
-
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
-
Wertpapierkauf 05.02.2021 um 13:10AU000000APX3Kurs EUR 14,700 5,5 %
-
Wertpapierverkauf 27.01.2021 um 16:45DE000A161408Kurs EUR 74,150 5,5 %
Handelsidee
The portfolio covers companies that are operating in growing markets that are about to develop into mega markets, such as renewables, veganism or gig work. The companies are market leaders in those mega market and built up competitive advantages over newly entering companies. For example, HelloFresh operates nearly alone in a growing mega market. The same holds for Fiverr and other companies in the portfolio.
Trades happen based on significant changes within the companies and when there are significant dips (buying) or highs (selling).
- Long-term > Short term
- US & GER stocks
- Significant advantages of the companies
- Based on fundamentals
- Tech, Renewables and other mega trends mehr anzeigen
Trades happen based on significant changes within the companies and when there are significant dips (buying) or highs (selling).
- Long-term > Short term
- US & GER stocks
- Significant advantages of the companies
- Based on fundamentals
- Tech, Renewables and other mega trends mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFLEADER44
|
Erstellungsdatum
|19.01.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|108,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 14.01.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse