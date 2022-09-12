Investment strategy based on a selected range of value stocks in combination with short term trading opportunities. Total Return for FIRE shall represent my retirement portfolio. The strategy combines value investing and technical analysis, in order to identify either depressed value candidates or short term oversold stocks. By joining technical and fundamental approaches, the portfolio experiences constant and solid growth. The investment strategy limits losses in long term positions by focusing on solid dividend payouts. The portfolio invests exclusively in stocks out of European and North American; investment liquidity is key, hence large to medium caps are preferred, while illiquid small caps are not considered. Index options might be used for hedging purposes, although the portfolio does not invest in derivatives for trading purposes. Funds, ETFs, Bonds, leveraged / structured products, CFDs, FOREX or Crypto are out of my investment universe.