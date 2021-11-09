Alle wikifolios
Managers Fund

SSuades

Performance

  • +3,0 %
    seit 24.09.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko

  • -2,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This wikifolio will focus on buying/selling shares recommended by a group of 20 professional and private investors (1 company for each investor). The composition of the group may vary if it is considered that there are new managers who can contribute higher quality ideas.

The group has different styles (special situations, compounders, hypergrowth, cyclical companies, deep value...) but they share a long-term vision. Initially, all the companies will have the same weight in the portfolio and no partial purchases or sales will be made, only total ones. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFMANAGERS
Erstellungsdatum
24.09.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
104,8

Trader

SSuades
Mitglied seit 09.05.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

