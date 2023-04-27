Zum Inhalt springen
Tiny Titans Quarterly Adjusted

Kanai

Letzter Login: 27.04.2023

-1,5 %
seit 25.04.2023
-
1 Jahr
-
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
-1,4 %
Max Verlust
0,83
Risiko-Faktor

Portfolio Chart

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

5 %
Investing in Micro-Cap Companies using the O’Shaughnessy Tiny Titans Strategy The Tiny Titans approach focuses on micro-cap stocks with the idea that small- and micro-cap stocks outperform the overall market over long periods of time. According to O'Shaughnessy, the reason for this outperformance is that few analysts follow these small stocks and in addition, many institutional investors and mutual funds cannot trade these stocks without affecting the price significantly due to the number of shares outstanding is relatively small. This leaves room for surprises that can lead to high performance. O'Shaughnessy also says, micro-cap stocks have a low correlation with the overall stock market, making them a potential hedge in a portfolio of larger-cap stocks. In addition, O’Shaughnessy uses a low price-to-sales ratio as an argument of "cheapness" as opposed to a price-earnings ratio. He reasons that all viable companies have sales, and sales are more difficult to manipulate than earnings. So that, stocks with low price-to-sales ratios produced higher returns. The underlying strategy of this wikifolio is based on the following criteria: 1. A stock’s market cap must be between $25 million and $300 million to filter out the larger-cap stocks. 2. Only stocks with price-to-sales ratios of less than 1.0 are taken into account. 3. In total 25 stocks are picked which fulfill the above criteria and had the highest yearly performance. This wikifolio will be updated on a quarterly basis and consists only US stocks. If not enough shares meet the above criteria, the list will be expanded to include companies with higher market cap.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WFQUTITANS

Erstellungsdatum

25.04.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

