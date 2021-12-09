Stockfolio - Undervalued
Letzter Login: 09.12.2021
Performance
-
+0,3 %seit 03.12.2021
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-4,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
0,96×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
maximum risk - NO LIMIT
everytime full invested - no cash positions
there should be approximate 20 portfolio positions
if there are less then 20 chances, the cash will be splitted to the other positions
digging for the most undervalued stocks which are tradeable on wikifolio
average analyst target Value must be 25% over current price
calculated fair value must be 75% over current price
market cap must be over 100 millions
total debt to total capital should not be over 30%
total debt to total equity should not be over 30%
portfolio will be evaluated every month
positions will be partly sold only if the current position win is over 50% or the market cap is under 100 Million
be careful - full lost possibel mehr anzeigen
everytime full invested - no cash positions
there should be approximate 20 portfolio positions
if there are less then 20 chances, the cash will be splitted to the other positions
digging for the most undervalued stocks which are tradeable on wikifolio
average analyst target Value must be 25% over current price
calculated fair value must be 75% over current price
market cap must be over 100 millions
total debt to total capital should not be over 30%
total debt to total equity should not be over 30%
portfolio will be evaluated every month
positions will be partly sold only if the current position win is over 50% or the market cap is under 100 Million
be careful - full lost possibel mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFSF0UNDER
|
Erstellungsdatum
|03.12.2021
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 02.11.2014
Entscheidungsfindung
- Fundamentale Analyse