Strong fundamental stocks
I invest in companies with a strong fundamental position supported by good research. The key investment factors for me are Free Cash Flow (FCF), competitive advantages and macroeconomic factors that will positively affect the company's results. Investments are mainly aimed at the US market, but there is an option of exposure to the European market.
