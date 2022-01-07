Handelsidee

Sogaman XIV is an activley managed equity strategy with a focus on USA,UK and European stocks. The strategy is constructed to create returns on short term holding periods.



INVESTMENT STRATEGY: To actively invest in large cap stocks which are highly active and volatile, with large trading volumes . Similar to SDA , XIV invests in companies with consistent growth in Revenue , Earnings per share and Market Cap. Companies ranging from Mid-to-Large Cap.



XIV invests across all sectors in USA stocks



This strategy applies both technical and fundamental analysis on entries. mehr anzeigen

Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.