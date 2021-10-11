Technology Trend Active Trading
Performance
-1,0 %seit 29.09.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-2,3 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,93×Risiko-Faktor
Letzte Ereignisse im wikifolioNoch keine Kommentare vorhanden
Wertpapierkauf 07.10.2021 um 15:35IE00BLRPRL42Kurs EUR 165,100 30,9 %
Noch keine Verkäufe vorhanden
Handelsidee
Technology growth trend trading strategy which aims to achieve annual returns above Nasdaq´s, whilst keeping the draw-down levels to the absolute minimum.
The competitive edge lies in a proprietary pre-trade analysis. Every trade follows a pre-trade plan containing an in-depth scenario analysis on how the price action could unfold.
Trades are taken continuously during all hours and days of the year. Manual control is maintained such that for anticipated, as well as in response to unforeseen.
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WFTRENTRAD
Erstellungsdatum
|29.09.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|100,0
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 04.12.2017