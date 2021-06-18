Turnarounders
Performance
-
+53,1 %seit 15.07.2020
-
-1 Jahr
-
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-
-32,6 %Max Verlust (bisher)
-
1,43×Risiko-Faktor
-
-
Wertpapierkauf 15.07.2020 um 15:14US3696041033Kurs EUR 6,206 12,1 %
-
Handelsidee
This Wikifolio is based on Companys that are ungoing a turnaround in their business and have a lot of upside potential.
Also companys with a downsize momentum with a solid buisness and growth potential will be selected. Duration of the trades are depending on the speed of the turnaround and achieving the value target, mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten
|
Symbol
|WFTURN4444
|
Erstellungsdatum
|15.07.2020
|Indexstand
|
High Watermark
|161,9
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 04.07.2018