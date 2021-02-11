Alle wikifolios
Futuremark - Underdog

Lukasogier

Performance

  • -0,9 %
    seit 08.02.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -1,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,62×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

In this wikifolio, so-called underdogs are selected, which mostly operate in emerging markets and can hardly be found due to their weak media presence.
By means of special tools and analysis procedures, this portfolio includes those that have a strong medium- to long-term potential and a convincing business idea with a verifiable track record.
The selection is based on the following criteria:
1. market capitalization
2. business model
3. debt/equity ratio
4. Altman Z-Score
5. company balance sheet

The investment duration amounts to a very long-term investment, as I seek out companies that have high potential and can therefore generate high profits, especially in the long term. mehr anzeigen
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFUNDERD0G
Erstellungsdatum
08.02.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Trader

Lukasogier
Mitglied seit 01.02.2021
