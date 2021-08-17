Alle wikifolios
Div Aristocrats US and Europe

HStocks

Performance

  • -0,3 %
    seit 16.08.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • -
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This portfolio invests in Dividend Aristocrats from the US and Europe.

US:

1. Be part of the S&P 500
2. Increasing dividend for 25+ years

Europe:

1. Be part of the S&P Europe 350
2. Increasing dividend for 10+ years

Approx. weighted by the market cap in USD.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFUSEURDIV
Erstellungsdatum
16.08.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

