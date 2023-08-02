US High Yields

This fund will invest in US shares offering a high (minimum 10%) dividend yield. This can be individual shares, ETF, or other products. The shares must yield at least 10% and expect some revenue and income growth. However, the main idea is to generate a dividend income. This fund is a long-term investment where all dividend income received will be invested back into new shares. All shares will be in USD so currency will impact the result of the fund. The fund will not use short products and may go 100% cash if necessary.