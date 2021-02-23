Alle wikifolios
Selected US Growth Stocks

Alphadog1

Performance

  • -3,1 %
    seit 22.01.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -5,3 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,62×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

This portfolio contains a selection of stocks listed on major US stock exchanges. The selection criteria are:

- alpha from the market model (or single index model) must be positive and statistically significant,

- the estimate of beta from the market model must be greater than 0 and less then 1.1, (the estimate is usually very significant)

- earnings per share (EPS) must be positive,

- stocks with a PE ratio of 66 or higher are eliminated.

- other evaluation criteria are the payout ratio, expected EPS growth, return on equity, EBIT margin, and common equity to total asset ratio.

If a stock falls significantly relative to the DJIA it will be sold. The portfolio will be rebalanced towards the end of the calendar year.

My preferred data sources are: The companies' web sites, The Wall Street Journal, yahoo finance, and EDGAR of the US SEC.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WFZIP37212
Erstellungsdatum
22.01.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
103,2

Trader

Alphadog1
Mitglied seit 08.05.2019
