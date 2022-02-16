Top wikifolio EAP_SS22_GRYumifolio EAPGRYumi -0,1 % seit Beginn - 1 Jahr TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Kauf 15.02.2022 um 22:13 IM-I.KBW NASDAQ FINTECH A IE00BYMS5W68 Kurs (CHF) 40,861 9,8 % Letzte Aktivität EAP_SS22_GRYumifolio The Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF Acc aims to provide the net total return performance of the KBW NASDAQ Financial Technology Index (the “Reference Index”), less the impact of fees. The Invesco KBW NASDAQ Fintech UCITS ETF Acc follows the KBW NASDAQ Financial Technology Index (the “Reference Index”), which provides exposure to US-listed companies that use technology to deliver financial products and services, such as payments, financial data, exchanges, internet banks, speciality lenders and software. The Reference Index comprises approximately 50 companies, weighted equally, and is reviewed annually and rebalanced quarterly. We added this ETF to our portfolio as a basis for our portfolio construction. It corresponds our interest to technical sector. Furthermore, it has promises to rise in the next months. on 15th of February NASDAQ index increased by more than 2,5% as the fears to Ukrainian-Russian conflict eased. Additionally, we are also positive towards decisions of Fed on interest rates that are very sensible for technical sector. At the moment this purchase contributes 9,8% of the portfolio, but its share will be reconsidered with the new purchases.