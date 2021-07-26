Top wikifolio Dinner for two GARUDASair +22,0 % seit Beginn +16,0 % 1 Jahr TOP WIKIFOLIO TRADE Kauf 26.07.2021 um 16:00 Open End-Turbo-Optionsschein auf Nasdaq-100 Index® DE000TT75VF2 Kurs (EUR) 1,520 2,5 % Letzte Aktivität Dinner for two On Tuesday, US traders took S&P and Nasdaq to new ATHs despite blockbuster CPI print [5,4% yoy]. Nasdaq enjoyed the regime change: back from reflation to goldilocks as Wallstreet and the bond market ignore inflation due to its transitory nature. Anyhow, an ugly 30y auction with weak demand reversed the scenario: yields went higher and the Nasdaq got hammered. The dip was bought and the attempts to make new highs were rejected (as yields went back lower): the Dow had formed a triple top at 35k and the Nasdaq a double top at 15k. The tops were sold during US hours on Thursday and Friday. Nasdaq has been up 8 weeks in a row before this week´s decline and S&P e-mini futures have printed new all-time highs in 13 out of the last 16 sessions. All major stock indices ended the week lower. ESP35 had 5 days of selling, Russell and FTSE 4: those indices together with cyclical currency pairs [especially EUR/NOK] were frontrunning a move which might turn out to be a bigger correction [behavioural pattern: selling around Tech-earnings like in February and April]. Short-sellers have started to attack Tech-stocks and the ARK-ETF [the later was advised by JPMorgan, which significantly increased the volume of puts]. Moreover, oil ETFs have seen large outflows while forming an M-pattern, but oil prices stayed at the highs [commodities no inflation hedge this time around?] and Bitcoin is pressured as the FED will evaluate cryptos.Anyhow: FED is far away from full employment and still hasn’t started to taper. Meanwhile, NOK, GBP, CAD and NZD are leading the QT-ambitions, but if the stock market goes into correction mode, the Dollar will see further inflows.Norges Bank is expected to raise rates in fall 2021, BoC is constantly tapering, RBNZ started tapering last week, and some banks [ING/Kiwibank] see a chance for the first hike as early as August or October 2021 as Q2 CPI came in above target band [1%-3%] BoE will look at tightening measures soon. Anyhow, Bloomberg economist only expect BoE + Norges Bank to raise rates in 2022. Inflation/Yields/GoldYields are not reacting to inflation anymore because they almost always reverse the initial spike higher after a recession. Moreover: technical reasons: those how assumed US10y going to 2% had to cover Lots of bond demand: FED + US banks/pension funds, even foreigners are buying again [as they are able to pick up some yield if they´re hedged] the market is in sync with FED´s outlook for inflation (“mostly transitory/base effects”). The believe that inflation is already peaking -> which also brings growth worries [peak EPS]/ worries about stagflation. Generally speaking, stimulus is inflationary: on the other hand, the withdrawal of stimulus will lead to declines at the stock market and the economy will cool down. Higher and higher US debt won´t give yields much room to rise and tapering might be a risk-off event which would drive yields even lower Gold is not reacting to real yields because of USD strength [and maybe seasonal reasons]. Chances are USD is also frontrunning FED´s tightening. Reflation or deflation?The Delta variant has hit the APAC region which will delay the global recovery. USD strength despite deeply negative real rates and skyrocketing debt levels is a sign for global stress, which might accelerate if stimulus monetary and fiscal stimulus is withdrawn. And once the FED starts hiking, yield curve inversion is not far from leading to another correction