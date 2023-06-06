Jan-Luca Kedrowski

I am an investor with seven years of experience, having spent this time learning from some of the most respected figures in the business. The wisdom of Ray Dalio, Howard Marks, Warren Buffett, and Charlie Munger has been instrumental in shaping my approach to investing. Dalio's principles of diversification and risk balance have greatly influenced my own investment philosophy, particularly in my long-term Beta Portfolio. I've designed this portfolio to weather varying economic conditions, aiming to provide consistent returns over time. From Howard Marks, I've learned to respect market cycles and the importance of a defensive investment approach. This understanding of the ebb and flow of markets informs my Alpha Portfolio, where I strive to make strategic investments based on market trends and asset valuation. Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger's teachings have been equally enlightening. Their emphasis on strong fundamentals, competitive advantage, and fair pricing guides my asset selection process in the Alpha Portfolio. Munger's philosophy of lifelong learning and avoiding impulsive decisions is something I take to heart in my daily practices. I believe in a disciplined approach to investing, combining thorough fundamental analysis with an understanding of broader market trends. Patience, I've found, is a key attribute in this field, and I'm willing to hold onto investments until they reach their full potential. Transparency and communication are also important to me. I am eager to share my investment journey and learnings with others, hoping to demystify the process of investing. I am also committed to continuous learning and adaptation, believing that there's always room for improvement in this ever-evolving field. In essence, my approach to investing is a blend of the best teachings I've had the privilege to learn from: the risk-balancing principles of Dalio, the market cycle awareness of Marks, and the fundamental analysis and patience of Buffett and Munger. I am grateful for these lessons, and I strive to apply them daily as I navigate the financial markets and guide others on their investment journeys. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre