Julian Beck

Ever since I did my first investments when I was studying, I was curious how successful investors can get a constant edge. I read thousands of books and tried a lot of strategies, most of them didn´t work out. I adapted and gradually got better. From my perspective, understanding macroeconomic movements and deriving the appropriate conclusions together with logical thinking and a long term perspective are key two success. With my Wikifolio I would like to make my investment strategy accessible to a big number of investors. The strategy is mostly long term and has, from my perspective, a huge potential in the long run. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre