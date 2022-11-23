Our focus on education and professionalization is the reason for an in-depth company analysis that marks the basis for an investment decision. In order to create a systematic understanding of market conditions and individual businesses, our analysis contains at least eight valuation techniques to ensure a well-reasoned and understood investment recommendation. We follow the value investment approach based on North American, European, and emerging markets large-cap companies, which we believe will deliver long-term stability, sufficient diversification, and consolidate an understanding of managemental and financial driving forces. This concept, endorsed by acknowledged investors like Warren Buffet, Benjamin Graham, and Jason Zweig, focused principally on a holistic fundamental analysis, which is the main subject of our trainings. Still, healthy growth stocks are not precluded from an investment, as they constitute a diversifying opportunity. A cornerstone of our investment approach is the setting of target prices, which enable students to synthesize different valuation-based results and forge them into one core statement, which can be reflected upon at a later stage. We base our selection on the principle of Thematic Investing, differentiated by a set of dividing factors, like geography, industry, market capitalization and growth, facilitating the stock selection procedure for our analysts. In terms of our asset-class exposure, Northvision Capital concentrates on equities and commodities, with small to no exposure to fixed income, cash equivalents and alternative investments, with the portfolio being ranked offensive categorized with a score of 6, according to the risk-return profile scale. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 1 bis 3 Jahre