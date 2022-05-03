Eike Brinkop

My fonds are based on data science projects I do in research and as a hobby. I try to study the entire worldwide market of stocks. This consists mainly of US stocks, since they make up most of the global market capitalization. I also mix in stocks in various markets outside the US. This means my research is based on over 50000 stocks worldwide, their history, fundamentals, news, business activity, compliance, and others. I use methods of machine learning, internet data mining and combine them with findings in financial literature as well as my (comparably parsimonious) experience. All stocks are picked by algorithms and verified to apply to certain standards, such as profitability and innovation. To my person: I am doing my PhD in Machine Learning for Asset Pricing at a University in the United Kingdom. I hold an M.Sc. in Economics and Business Administration with a focus on statistics and finance from a german University. I use my experience from data science combined with software I build privately and data I collected privately. I like to play around with numbers :) mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 0 bis 1 Jahre