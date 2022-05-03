My name is Luca, a passionate value investor.
I started to get passionate about finance and investments thanks to learning and reading books on value investing. I immediately understood that it would be my investment strategy. The idea of buying a small piece of a business and thinking like a business owner has always fascinated me.
Munger once said:
"go to bed smarter than when you woke up."
This is what I try to do. My wikifolio represents my ongoing journey in trying to become a better investor.
Investors and mentors that I admire include Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett, Benjamin Graham, Seth Klarman, Li Lu and Guy Spier.
