Mark Schumacher

I have been investing in the stock market for over 25 years. Above all, my experiences from the Dot.com bubble have influenced my behaviour as an investor. Since then, I have only been buying shares of companies with business models I really understand and that will have a positive impact on our planet and our society. Apart from that, sustainability plays a major role for me in both my private and business life. For any company wanting to be successful in the future, I consider the pursuit of basic sustainable principles to be indispensable. In this context, ecological sustainability forms the basis, but the social and economic pillars of sustainability must be pursued just the same. I am convinced that we will create a more sustainable economic model through small changes in our behaviour as well as through innovation. Since I am in my profession dealing a lot with the opportunities that sustainable approaches offer, I have switched to investing exclusively in sustainable companies several years ago. I have outperformed the market several times with this strategy and intend to prove that this is possible with the OCEAN Wikifolio as well. However, the main goal is to make a small contribution to finding solutions for one of the biggest problems of our time. mehr anzeigen

