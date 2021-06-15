SwissPatric

[I'm IT-Engineer and own a company, that develops back office and trading software for hedge funds.] [As I have my own capital to invest, I try and test all sorts of trading strategies.] [On the long term I owned more money with trading than I lost.] [Stock markets are always volatile, they can outperform, they can crash, but only being invested has a chance for profit.] [As the herby used trading strategy is based on an algorithm based on Artificial Intelligence, it is fully automatized, therefore not time consuming at all.] mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre