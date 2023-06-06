TapeReader

At this stage I prefer to keep things a bit under wraps. I am under professional requirements to not publicly comment on individual securities. I can say that I know one or two things about investing in the macro, technical and quant spaces. I believe trading and investing is an art and an (elaborate) game. I don't believe in mathematizing things too much (but as much as is required). I don't predict AI will eat my lunch. For me, trading and investing is the best game in the world. I would continue playing it even if it did not pay anything. Safety of capital comes first. All else is second. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre