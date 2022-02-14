Blagoja Pazarkoski

​Since 2017 we are officially helping students how to gain control and manage risk when it comes to trading and markets. Mission: We teach you to generate sustainable strategy ideas in variety of different trading contexts. Vision: Mentor and assemble the best trading team in the world. Our values: Hard work and persistence. Honesty. Integrity. Professionalism. Enthusiasm. Courage. Embrace change and adapt. Relationship based on mutual understanding and respect. WE DON'T JUST DELIVER VALUE, WE ALSO SHARE OUR VALUES WITH YOU. BECAUSE WE CARE. Wolf Trading Strategy The Wolf Trading Strategy™ course will give you the independence to take trading decisions confidently whilst developing your preferable strategy. This trading program teaches you how to identify and capitalize on trading signals given by technical and fundamental analysis. Our program is developed to help you become a professional trader and achieve your goals. Advanced traders will develop their knowledge by learning from state of the art quantitative models and methods derived from a mathematics and physics background. These models and methods are tried and tested on multiple trading instruments continuously. WOLF TRADING STRATEGY™ course outcomes: Identify when and why you lose money. Develop your discipline –Controlling fear and greed. Gain knowledge and skill-sets of technical and fundamental analysis to profit in a variety of different trading contexts. Learn and apply risk management to your trading strategy. Create, develop and maintain your successful trading strategy. The course for the WOLF TRADING STRATEGY ™ is delivered online through interactive webinars and it has a duration of 12 months, upon completion you will be awarded the Certificate in Forex and Stocks Trading. mehr anzeigen

Handelserfahrung Risikoklasse 1: 1 bis 3 Jahre Risikoklasse 2: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 3: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 4: 3 oder mehr Jahre Risikoklasse 5: 3 oder mehr Jahre