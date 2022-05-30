All weather - Long term growth

This Wikifolio is nearly the same as my own, but with additional hedges (all weather), The main goal is to guarantee the market yield, by having a diversified core (ETF's) and in the best case, outperform it with carefully hand-picked stocks. For selecting these "special" stocks, I am using chart analysis in combination with fundamental analysis and also my subjective views. (Feel free to send me any questions regarding which methods I am using exactly.) Your investment horizon should be long term (7+ years) to gain the most out of it. Thats due to the fact, that we also take crises, to select "valued" stocks by periodized rebuying. If you are having any further questions, feel free to contact me! -> Traderprofile Best Regards, Christoph