EAP_SS22_FLcapital

FLC

Performance

  • +2,8 %
    seit 15.02.2022
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -0,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,21×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

The fund seeks capital appreciation on a low-risk portfolio in Europe and North America. We aim for capital growth by good diversification, low risk and stable returns (conservative approach). Our goal is to make long term investments; however we will try to adapt to changes in case of a crisis and try to identify past mistakes. By investing in different asset classes (with negative correlations) we aim to hedge the risk and prevent losses.
Our main investments involve assets like bonds, real estate, money market, equity (mainly ETFs), and commodities.
Sources like financial statements, analyst reports and business professionals will help us make our decisions.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000FLC22
Erstellungsdatum
15.02.2022
Indexstand
High Watermark
101,2

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

FLC
Mitglied seit 15.02.2022
