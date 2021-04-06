Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

Global Satellite Strategy

PaBru

Performance

  • 0,0 %
    seit 31.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • 0,0 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,08×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This portfolio follows a satellite strategy.
The core of the portfolio consists out of ETFs covering the main economic regions and marketplaces to get a broad exposure to the global economy. Core investments follow a passive investment approach with a long-term holding period. To compliment the portfolio and to better profit from changing market conditions or trends, additional stocks or topic specific ETFs will be chosen. Those active investments with variable holding periods function as satellites circling around the core portfolio. A ratio of 75% (Core), 20% (Satellite) and 5% Cash will be maintained.
The goal of this portfolio is to achieve long term growth with a slightly increased market risk to achieve higher returns than a strictly passive portfolio.

Pursued final portfolio distribution:
50% MSCI World
10% MSCI Emerging Markets (Excl. China)
8% MSCI China
3.59% X-TR Dax (5% incl. MSCI World)
3.5% MSCI India (5% incl. MSCI Emerging Markets)
20% Satelite investments
5% Cash mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000GSAST
Erstellungsdatum
31.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

PaBru
Mitglied seit 29.09.2020
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Technische Analyse
  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios