EAP_SS21_MOMENTUM

The buy recommendation for Sanofi SA (FR0000120578) is based on the vaccine development of the pharmaceutical company. Sanofi's long-expected vaccine is expected to be ready to use at the end of June 2021 (Negt, 2021). Our analyst team assumes that the significant loss of confidence regarding the vaccine of AstraZeneca will decrease the demand for the British vaccine, and consequently, the need for alternative vaccines will rise; Sanofi could fill that gap. Moreover, it is currently being checked if the vaccine has a significant effect against mutations (Negt, 2021). In that case, we expect Sanofi to get a large market share in the vaccine sales. Furthermore, the technical analysis of Sanofi SA supports a strong buy recommendation, as highlighted in the four momentum indicators MACD, RSI, ROC, and the stochastic oscillator.