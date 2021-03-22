EAP_SS21_MOMENTUM
Performance
+5,0 %seit 28.01.2021
-1 Jahr
-Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Risiko
-5,2 %Max Verlust (bisher)
0,61×Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee
This portfolio consists of European stocks and US-stocks that are listed on the EUROSTOXX50 and NASDAQ100 respectively. On the start date those 30 stocks are picked that had the highest percentage increase in price during the previous week. Thereafter, the two stocks with the worst weekly performance of the portfolio will be sold on a weekly basis. The best weekly performing 10% of the two indices will be further analysed on their multiples and on current news and 3 stocks will be purchased at the end.
Stammdaten
Symbol
|WF000LIMOM
Erstellungsdatum
|28.01.2021
|Indexstand
High Watermark
|104,6
Regeln
Anlageuniversum
Trader
Mitglied seit 28.01.2021
Entscheidungsfindung
- Technische Analyse
- Fundamentale Analyse
- Sonstige Analyse