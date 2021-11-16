Alle wikifolios
MonthlyDividendReits

instantinvest

Performance

  • +15,2 %
    seit 08.03.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -4,6 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,65×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

Your idea is to get a monthly moneystream back from your investment? Such a dividend strategy is mostly based on Reits (Real Investment Trusts). Hence the payout ratio is high and the payments of the tentants also are paid monthly, hence it is also quite forseable. But there are some other stocks as well of companies that are equaly good in predicting their income .
We will probably update this regularly, as stocks might be added which pay out or cease to pay monthly dividends. If you know of additional stable monthly payers, please let me know. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000MODIV
Erstellungsdatum
08.03.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
114,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

instantinvest
Mitglied seit 08.03.2021
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

