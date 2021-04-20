Alle wikifolios
Ninja

NINJA

Performance

  • +16,9 %
    seit 02.09.2020
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -7,4 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 0,68×
    Risiko-Faktor
Handelsidee

A selection of seven stocks meeting two or more of the criteria:
a) a global undisputed giant
b) an exceptional entry-level price
c) a flawless dividend payment
d) a future-proof industry
e) from Japan, the origin of the ninjas
Dividends and surplus cash will be (re-)invested into a Global Titans 50 ETF.
Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000NIN1A
Erstellungsdatum
02.09.2020
Indexstand
High Watermark
117,8

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

NINJA
Mitglied seit 16.05.2019
Entscheidungsfindung

  • Sonstige Analyse

