Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

High Growth and Value

WilhelmEugen111

Performance

  • +10,5 %
    seit 15.07.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -12,9 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,05×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

This portfolio will focus on high risk, & high growth companies with a cheap valuation.
There may be occasional hedges in other sectors though.
Industry focus on tech, cryptocurrency & generally high margin businesses with a high growth potential and high barrier to entry. mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000PZ188
Erstellungsdatum
15.07.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
104,7

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

WilhelmEugen111
Mitglied seit 15.07.2021
Zum Traderprofil

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios