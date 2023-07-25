Zum Inhalt springen
Registrieren
Überblick
News
Handelsidee
Portfolio
Kennzahlen
Trades

Sugarfree Post Pandemic Growth

Norman Scherer

 | Macrohedge

Letzter Login: 25.07.2023

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in
-0,4 %
seit 24.07.2023
-
Performance (1 M)
-
Volatilität (Max)
-0,1 %
Max Verlust
-
Rendite/Risiko

Portfolio Chart

Details
wikifolio-Zertifikat

Verkauf

Kauf

in EUR

Zertifikategebühr p.a.

0,95 %

Performancegebühr

6 %
Für den Status "Investierbar", muss das wikifolio folgende Kriterien erfüllen:
0 / 21 Tage der Testphase
0 / 10 Vormerkungen
EUR 0 / 2.500 vorgem. Kapital
wikifolio vormerken

Ich würde folgenden Betrag investieren:

EUR 100

News

Handelsidee

The core thesis of this portfolio is that the world has changed with the rise of the pandemic. Consumer habits, global supply chains, geopolitical stability, the rise of large scale structural reform of the global economy. This portfolio focuses on strategies aroun this. Themes that fit into this narrative and concept are: a) Athleisure and New Luxury in an Aging World Population after Pandemic Awakening b) Dawn of Chinese Industrial Brands during hegemonic ascension: from cars to trains to medicine c) Cyber security in the wake of and after the Singularity The goal is to identify growth industries and key players outside of the cloud/data/AI bubble which we have in our tech alpha invest platform.

Stammdaten

Symbol

WF000SFPPG

Erstellungsdatum

24.07.2023

Indexstand

-

High Watermark

100,0

Anlageuniversum

blank

Du willst Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikifolio Chart, alle Kennzahlen und bisherigen Trades zu sehen, registriere dich jetzt – völlig kostenlos.

RegistrierenLog in

Informationen zur Zusammensetzung des fiktiven Referenzportfolios findest du hier.

Weitere Top wikifolios

meinelieblinge

Wilfried Schopges

+9,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Goldesel-Investing

Michael Flender

+7,0 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Tradingchancen dt. Nebenwerte

Joachim Köngeter

+9,8 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Intelligent Matrix Trend

Christian Jagd

+20,6 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Top Global Brands

Sarah Hermann

+11,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Videospiele

Mahan Tahvildari

+14,3 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Globale Familienunternehmen

Matthias Kühr

+10,5 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

Gutmenschentitel

Andreas Sauer

+16,9 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr

UMBRELLA

Richard Dobetsberger

+30,2 %
Ø-Perf. pro Jahr
Entdecke
  • Aktuelle wikifolios
  • Investmenttrends
  • wikifolio Trader
  • wikifolio Newsletter
Hilfe
wikifolio
+49 (0) 211 247 907 70service@wikifolio.com
AGBImpressumDatenschutzCookie-Erklärung
2023 © wikifolio Financial Technologies AG