Alle wikifolios
Registrieren
Alle wikifolios

TSLA 900 c Jul 2021

ARAENCHALAK

Performance

  • -7,9 %
    seit 01.05.2021
  • -
    1 Jahr
  • -
    Ø-Performance pro Jahr
Sämtliche Gebühren bereits abgezogen

Risiko

  • -16,5 %
    Max Verlust (bisher)
  • 1,09×
    Risiko-Faktor
Inhalte nach Login

Sie wollen Zugang zu allen Infos?

Um das aktuelle Portfolio dieses wikifolios, den wikiolio-Chart und den Nachhaltigkeits-Score zu sehen, registrieren Sie sich jetzt - völlig kostenlos.

Registrieren

Handelsidee

Stocks that only go up, looking for trends and information that hasn't been priced into stockprices by the market, mainly investing into B2C companies with strong management that can quickly capitalize on new market conditions

Sometimes also investing into stocks that go to the moon or alpha centauri(: mehr anzeigen
Dieser Inhalt ist in der aktuellen Sprache nicht verfügbar.

Stammdaten

Symbol
WF000TSLAA
Erstellungsdatum
01.05.2021
Indexstand
High Watermark
100,0

Regeln

Auszeichnungen

Anlageuniversum

Trader

ARAENCHALAK
Mitglied seit 01.11.2019
Zum Traderprofil

Entscheidungsfindung

  • Fundamentale Analyse
  • Sonstige Analyse

Top wikifolios

Jetzt investierbar

Weitere wikifolios