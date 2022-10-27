ValueRay Top Dividends Grower

In a stagflation and period of low growth, the best investments are stable dividend stocks! Also, if you dont like to trade but prefer to "buy once, keep forever", the goal of this Wikifolio is to create a permanent Cash Flow, that enables you to live off the dividends or reinvest further more. The target rate is 6% dividend yield: for every 100.000 USD in here, the average monthly payouts shall be ~500 USD. Fundamental Preselection: - Market Cap/Assets under Management > 10 Billion USD - Minimum 15 years old (IPO/Inception) - Free-Cash-Flow Yield is above 7% Dividend Preselection: - Yield on average min. 4% - Consistency of Payout min 95-98% - On average in the last 5 years (CAGR 5y), the dividend payouts have not been cut. Preferable the dividend growth is higher than the current Risk-Free-Asset (3.5% - 4.25%). - While the Subprime-Crises the dividend payouts of the stocks to consider have to be above its category average. Long Term Outlook: - Due to an inspected raise in energy demand after the recession and a change in Chinas Zero-Covid strategy, the overall energy demand will grow. Additionally due to the decade long underinvestments in Coal, Oil and Gas the supply is declining. Therefor energy is overweighted in this portfolio. - Due to side effect of certain vaccines, the pharmacy sector will also be sightly overweighted. Dividends that are not being paid to the investor, but to the portfolio, will be reinvested according to the current market regime. It is not planned to sell any positions, but to build new ones. The weighting of the stocks will be equal weighted on the long run.