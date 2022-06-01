ylife pays you with dividends

Hello there, my name is Max and im Trading since i've been a kid. I crashed against the wall with yolo stocks, so i learned to handle my investments safe and easy to go through life more calmly. In this Wikifolio you get dividend, aristocrates but also safe dividend stocks i analyzed by chart and the balance sheets. I dont put up left to down right stock in, for me its a big matter that the chart looks healthy, not only falling in long term. By the way its always about longer term investing here so dont bother to hodl.